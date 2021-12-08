Jury finds man accused of killing 19-year-old during shooting guilty of murder

Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr., 25, of Whitehouse, was charged with murder in connection with the Nov. 5, 2017, death of Andrew Carpenter.

TYLER, Texas — A jury has found Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr., who was accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old in 2017, guilty of murder.

Sentencing for Reynolds will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Reynolds, 25, of Whitehouse, was charged with murder in connection with the Nov. 5, 2017, death of Andrew Carpenter. He has been in the Smith County Jail since that day on a $750,000 bond.

According to police documents, Reynolds and Carpenter argued on the phone on Nov. 5, 2017. Carpenter told Reynolds if Reynolds showed up at a mutual friend’s residence on Deerwood Drive in Tyler, Carpenter would put a gun to Reynolds’ head.

Nathan Ryan Garcia drove Reynolds from Whitehouse to Deerwood Drive in Tyler to confront Carpenter, and Colton Wade Tate gave Reynolds a pistol, the arrest affidavit read.

During court on Tuesday, Garcia said he knew potential for violence was high, but he believed the confrontation would be a fistfight.

On Monday, the defense attorney for Reynolds argued the fatal shooting happened in self-defense. Prosecutors asked a jury to find him guilty of murder.