Jury gives Longview man life in prison for killing woman with hammer

A Gregg County jury on Wednesday found Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, guilty in the January 2021 death of Lori Follis.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man convicted of killing a woman with hammer was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

A Gregg County jury on Wednesday found Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, guilty in the January 2021 death of Lori Follis. He was booked Jan. 4, 2021, into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family or household member with a deadly weapon.

He was later indicted on the charge; however, a grand jury on Aug. 31 indicted McCuller on a murder charge in the death of Follis.

