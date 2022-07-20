Jury to determine punishment for 91-year-old man convicted of burning down vacant Tyler house

Gabel was arrested about a week later for causing the Nov. 6, 2020 fire.

TYLER, Texas — A jury is set to decide the punishment for a 91-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record and who was convicted of burning down a vacant house near downtown Tyler in November 2020.

Kermit Francis Gabel, of Tyler, was found guilty of arson Tuesday afternoon in connection with a late-night fire on Nov. 6, 2020 at a vacant structure at 205 S. Beckham Ave.

Jurors began hearing testimony Wednesday morning in the 114th District Court. Arson, which is a first-degree felony, carries a five to 99 years in prison (or a life sentence).

Gabel was arrested about a week after the 2020 blaze and has been in the Smith County Jail since Nov. 11 of that year.

The fire department was dispatched just after 11 p.m. to the Beckham Ave. incident where the structure fully involved in flames. Firefighters cleared the scene just after 2 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Prosecutors said Gabel was convicted in 1980 in Dallas County for burglary. He was sentenced to life for that charge.

If the jurors agree that Gabel was previously convicted, he faces a range of 25 years to 99 years.

Past news reports show Gabel has a lengthy criminal record of burglary and theft.

According to 19 News out of Cleveland, Ohio, Gabel has been arrested several times for theft and has been in and out of prison over several decades in Texas and Ohio.

He was arrested by Shaker Heights police in Ohio in 2007 when he was nicknamed the “Silver Burglar,” according to the news station. Police said he would target jewelry, furs and other valuable items from vulnerable homes in Cleveland’s eastern suburbs.

In 2008, a Cuyahoga County, Ohio, judge sentenced Gabel to almost a decade in prison for the 2007 theft arrest, 19 News reported.