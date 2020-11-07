Jury trial plans delayed in Gregg County

Gregg County has delayed plans to proceed with holding jury trials again as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise here.

That means Gregg County residents who received a jury summons for July 20 at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center should not report for jury selection, District Clerk Trey Hattaway said Friday.

Courts have been conducting limited in-person hearings as well as using the video conferencing application Zoom to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.