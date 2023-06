The Tyler Fire Department quickly contained a small dryer that caught on fire.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Fire Department responded to a call around 2:15 p.m. on June 18 about a fire breaking out in the Time Square Grand Slam in Tyler.

Two fire engines arrived on scene and managed to quickly contain a small dryer that caught on fire.

No evacuation was prompted and no injuries were reported.