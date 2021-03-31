Tyler ISD names Justin Johnson head basketball coach at Tyler High

“I am honored to be named the next boys basketball coach at Tyler High School,” Coach Johnson said.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD announced today the hiring of Justin Johnson as the new boys basketball coach at Tyler High School. Johnson leaves his post as an assistant coach at Tyler Legacy to return to his alma mater, where he was a 2004 graduate of then-John Tyler High School.

“I am honored to be named the next boys basketball coach at Tyler High School,” Coach Johnson said. “Becoming the head coach at my alma mater where I’ve had so many memories makes this moment surreal. I am committed to engaging and empowering our student-athletes to be the best version of themselves on and off the court. We will walk into gyms ready to compete at a high level and confident in every step, knowing we’ve put in the work.”

As a player at John Tyler High School, Johnson played a significant role in the state-ranked program’s success. Along with earning district and regional honors, Johnson was named East Texas All-Star, Gatorade Player of the Year, and was a McDonald’s All-American nominee.

Johnson’s success continued at the collegiate level for the nationally ranked Tyler Junior College team before joining the University of Iowa squad. After graduating, Johnson joined the NBA Development League (now the NBA G League) and played internationally in China, Japan, Canada, and Africa before shifting his love for the game into coaching roles at John Tyler High School, Tyler Junior College, and Tyler Legacy High School.