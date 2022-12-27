Juvenile accused of killing another child at Lufkin apartment complex arrested

Police said the child was taken into custody around 7 a.m. Monday in connection with the shooting at Pinewood Park Apartments.

LUFKIN, Texas — A juvenile accused of shooting another child to death at a Lufkin apartment complex was arrested Monday morning.

The victim was taken to a local emergency room around 1:45 a.m. Monday and died because of his injuries, police said.