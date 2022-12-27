Juvenile accused of killing another child at Lufkin apartment complex arrested

LUFKIN, Texas — A juvenile accused of shooting another child to death at a Lufkin apartment complex was arrested Monday morning.
Police said the juvenile was taken into custody on a murder charge around 7 a.m. Monday in connection with the shooting at Pinewood Park Apartments.
The victim was taken to a local emergency room around 1:45 a.m. Monday and died because of his injuries, police said.
According to police, further information will not be released due to the Texas Family Code, which does not allow the release of information involving juvenile offenders.