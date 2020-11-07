Juvenile, adult arrested after vehicle stolen, shots fired overnight in Tyler

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — Two people are in custody after a vehicle was stolen overnight in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Police Department Sgt. Adam Colby, around 3 a.m. on Saturday, a vehicle was stolen "within the city limits."

At around 6:45 a.m., police say the vehicle's owner spotted their vehicle being driven around the city and went up to the vehicle to confront the suspects. Police say shots were fired at the vehicle's owner and the suspects drove off. No injuries were reported.

Police say the victim then followed the suspects, at at distance, in a separate vehicle before the suspects abandoned the stolen vehicle in the 16800 block of Rhones Quarter Road.

According to police, one juvenile and one adult were taken into custody in connection with the crime. The TPD says at least three or four other juveniles were able to get away before being arrested.