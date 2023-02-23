Teen charged with negligent homicide in Elysian Fields student's death

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas — A juvenile has been charged with negligent homicide in the shooting death of an Elysian Fields High School student-athlete, Shreveport police said.
The juvenile's name was not released because of his age.
Police were called around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to a service road in the 2200 block of Clyde Fant Parkway near Magnolia Charter School during the Krewe of Gemini Parade. Officers found Kip Lewis, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.
