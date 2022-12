Officers were called to a local emergency room regarding a report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound who had been brought to the hospital.

LUFKIN, Texas — A juvenile is in critical condition after police say they were shot overnight in Lufkin Friday.

The child was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning, Lufkin police said.

