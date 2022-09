Police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said two juveniles were sitting inside a car near the hospital area when the shooter drove by and fired multiple rounds.

TYLER, Texas — One person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Friday in Tyler.

Officers responded between 12:30 and 12:50 a.m. to the incident in the 11000 block of Carol Ln. near UT Health in Tyler, according to Tyler police.

