MARSHALL, Texas — Two children were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Marshall after deputies say they stole a woman's Dodge Charger.

The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Sanford Street and University Drive.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw a red Dodge Charger driving eastbound on E. Grand Avenue without headlights.

When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated and turned southbound on Washington Street. Deputies say the Charger ran two red lights and turned onto a one way street, driving the wrong way.

The Charger turned south onto S. Washington Street and continued to drive away from the deputy at speeds of over 70 mph. The driver ran a stop sign on University Dr. and crashed at Sanford St. and University Dr.

The HCSO says when deputies approached the car, a young black female got out of the passenger side, and a young black male exited the driver's side.

Marshall police and Harrison County deputies identified the passenger as a 14-year-old female. The male driver gave a fake name and date of birth, claiming to be 9 years old.

Authorities took the female to Good Shepard Hospital for medical clearance. She was later released to her grandmother, who told authorities the stolen Charger was hers.

The female later told authorities she told the male to take the vehicle for a joy ride.

Authorities brought the male to where he told police he lived and released him to a woman who claimed to be his mother.

According to the HCSO, a Marshall police officer knew the boy by his true name because he had been involved another incident with Marshall PD a few weeks earlier.

Deputies returned to the residence minutes after leaving him at the address, and the mother and the boy were gone from the location.

The sheriff's office says criminal charges will likely be filed against both juveniles.