3 juveniles injured following shooting in Marshall

Sunday morning, at approximately 1 a.m., Marshall Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of James Farmer for a shooting that had just occurred.

One female juvenile victim was located near the scene and two juvenile male victims were found at a Marshall hospital. All three juvenile victims suffered non-threatening gunshot wounds.