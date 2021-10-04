x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3 juveniles injured following shooting in Marshall

All three juvenile victims suffered non-threatening gunshot wounds.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday and left three juveniles with nonlife-threatening injuries. 

Sunday morning, at approximately 1 a.m., Marshall Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of James Farmer for a shooting that had just occurred.

One female juvenile victim was located near the scene and two juvenile male victims were found at a Marshall hospital. All three juvenile victims suffered non-threatening gunshot wounds.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Marshall News Messenger.

    

Related Articles