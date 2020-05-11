K-9 Izzie retires from Tyler Police Department

Izzie served with Tyler PD from 2014 to 2020.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department announced Thursday the retirement of their K-9, Izzie.

Izzie served with Tyler PD from 2014 to 2020 with Officer Garrett Martin.

Officer Martin has transitioned to Detective Martin and has adopted Izzie so she can enjoy retirement with her longtime friend.

"Izzie had a successful career at Tyler PD as a drug detection and tracking dog," TPD said.