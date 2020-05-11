x
K-9 Izzie retires from Tyler Police Department

Izzie served with Tyler PD from 2014 to 2020.
Credit: Tyler PD

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department announced Thursday the retirement of their K-9, Izzie.

Izzie served with Tyler PD from 2014 to 2020 with Officer Garrett Martin. 

Officer Martin has transitioned to Detective Martin and has adopted Izzie so she can enjoy retirement with her longtime friend. 

Credit: Tyler PD

"Izzie had a successful career at Tyler PD as a drug detection and tracking dog," TPD said.

According to Tyler PD, Izzie was champion of the 2019 National Narcotic Detection Dog Association competition and received the Bark Bandit Trooper Award for top German Shepherd over 5 years old. 

