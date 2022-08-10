K9 Ace rescues two missing people in a national forest in Houston County

K9 Ace led ACSO and Hudson Search and Rescue to the two missing people. They were located about one quarter of a mile off the road.

Two people were found safely in a national forest thanks to an officer and his K9 partner, Ace.

Angelina County Sheriff's Office received a call on Aug. 7 of two people who were missing from Angelina County.

According to ACSO, the family said the two people left that morning to the national forest to shoot guns. When they didn't return home at around 10 p.m., the family contacted ACSO.

ACSO began an investigation by tracking one of their phones which lead them to the national forest off of Highway 7 in Houston County.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the area and they were able to locate their vehicle but there were no signs of the two missing people. Officials searched the area but they were not found.

On Aug. 8 at around 5 a.m., ACSO's K9 unit and the Hudson Search and Rescue team were called to assist with the search.

At around 5:30 p.m., Lt. Molandes, his K9 partner Ace, the Hudson Search and Rescue team were all on the scene.

At around 8:30 a.m., K9 Ace showed interest in an area which he led ACSO and Hudson Search and Rescue to the two missing people. They were located about one quarter of a mile off the road.