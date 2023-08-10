1 arrested after K9 officer finds over 25 pounds of cocaine in Nacogdoches

NPD's newest K9, Hamer alerted on the vehicle and officers discovered 25.8 pounds of cocaine in a compartment within the vehicle.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested during a traffic stop after a K9 officer found a large amount of cocaine in Nacogdoches Thursday morning.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, Brandon Lee White, 39, was stopped for a traffic violation in the 7000 block of NW Stallings Dr.

Police said they received consent to search the vehicle he was driving.

NPD's newest K9, Hamer alerted on the vehicle and narcotics investigation officers discovered 25.8 pounds of cocaine in a after market storage compartment within the vehicle, police said.