Tyler PD's K9 unit receiving body armor donation

The vest will be delivered to Dino in eight to ten weeks, and will come with "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always" embroidered into the vest.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on February 11, 2021.

The Tyler Police Department's K9 unit Dino is receiving body armor from a charitable donation.

The body armor being given to Dino is a bullet and stab protective vest. The charitable donation was made from the non-profit organization Vested Interests in K9s, Inc. Dino's vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Robin Sawyers of Bed Bath n'Bonz, Inc.

The vest will be delivered to Dino in eight to ten weeks, and will come with "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always" embroidered into the vest.

Vested Interests in K9s, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) charity that provides bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and other agencies. The lifesaving body armor for K9 officers is made in the United States, custom fitted and NIJ certified.

4,601 vests have been provided to K9 units in all 50 states with a value of $6.9 million, all made possible from private and corporate donations. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed, and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. Additionally, K9 units with expired vests are eligible.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, but a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest for a K9. Each vests has a value between $1,744 and $2,283; weighs between four and five pounds; and comes with a five-year warranty.