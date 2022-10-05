Kacey Musgraves, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lil Nas X to headline ACL Music Festival

ACL will feature more than 130 bands on eight stages, and food options from over 35 chefs and local restaurants will be available.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — An East Texas native is one of eight acts headlining the popular ACL Festival in Austin.

Mineola High School alum Kacey Musgrave will serve as one of the main stage acts performing during the weekends of Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park.

Joining Musgraves in the spotlight will be the Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!NK, The Chicks, SZA, Flume, Paramore, Lil Nas X and many more.

Musgraves has won six GRAMMYs (nominated for 11) and released five studio albums in her career, so far. She was also recently named one of TIME Magazine's Women of the Year alongside Tracy Chou, Allyson Felix, Amanda Gorman, Sherrilyn Ifill, Jennie Joseph, Amanda Nguyen, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Kerry Washington, Amal Clooney, Adena Friedman and Zahra Joya.

ACL will feature more than 130 bands on eight stages, and food options from over 35 chefs and local restaurants will be available. Organizers say bars, concessions, official band merch, festival merch, free water stations and specialty item vendors will be scattered throughout the park.