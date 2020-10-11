Kalahari Resort: America’s largest indoor waterpark opens in Round Rock

The grand opening is Nov. 12.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Central Texas residents, get ready! One of the largest indoor waterparks is opening its doors on schedule in Round Rock.

The waterpark is located at 3001 Kalahari Blvd. and features 975 guest rooms, 223,000 square feet of indoor waterpark space, three acres of outdoor pools and 10,000 feet of retail space. The 1.5 million-square-foot resort will also have a world-class spa and salon as well as meeting space for conventions and events.

At the beginning of 2020, the resort released some renderings of what it will look like.

KVUE got a look inside the new resort on Wednesday.

In addition, Todd Nelson, who is the president and CEO of Kalahari Resorts, told KVUE the water park will have six full-service restaurants, a piano bar, delis and pizzerias.

All-day waterpark passes cost $59.99 and, if you're under 42 inches tall, they cost $50.99. There are also spectator admission bands and combo passes that can be purchased online.

If you're looking for a job, the resort is also hiring. There are more than 700 positions available with various skillsets needed.