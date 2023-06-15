Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson retires

MARSHALL, Texas — Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson has announced her retirement from the position after seven years with the district and 30 years of service in education.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with Karnack ISD for the past seven years,” said Dickson. “We have made some significant progress throughout the years, and I’m very excited to see this continue with a new superintendent. I want to thank the board of trustees for working cooperatively with me to achieve our goals.”