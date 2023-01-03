HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Kaufman County officials searching for missing woman with autism

According to the KCSO, Elayna Prather, 23, was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday, on foot at the intersection of Wynchase Ln. and Holly St., just southeast of Crandall. She was wearing pink pajama pants, a Crandall ISD rain jacket and a black shirt with a band name on the front. Prather wears purple noise canceling headphones. She also has autism and is nonverbal.