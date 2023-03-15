Keep Tyler Beautiful continues to seek artists to paint art wall at Hillside Park

Artists now have until April 7 to make their submissions for the 19 panels.

TYLER, Texas — Keep Tyler Beautiful is still seeking artists to submit artwork for the repainting of the Hillside Park Art Wall panels.

Artists now have until April 7 to make their submissions for the 19 panels. According to the city of Tyler, the Keep Tyler Beautiful board is looking for pieces of art that incite "creativity, happiness and hope while still representing the Tyler community, East Texas or Texas."

KTyB will refund up to $200 in paint and supplies for each of the park panels. The 200-foot wall, which was built in 2019, featured original art pieces from local artists and it gets repainted every other year.

The art wall is located on the southeast side of Hillside Park at 1111 E. Erwin St. Those interested in submitting their art and application can do so by emailing KTyB@TylerTexas.com.