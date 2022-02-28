Keep Tyler Beautiful invites artists to create recycled art for new contest

According to the city of Tyler, artists can create their original artwork using materials like bottle caps, plastic, metal, paper and more.

TYLER, Texas — Keep Tyler Beautiful is seeking help from Tyler artists to create art using recycled materials for a new contest.

The Recycled Art Contest with a theme of “Be a Recycling Superhero" will have submissions open until March 18 at 5 p.m.

According to the city of Tyler, artists can create their original artwork using materials like bottle caps, plastic, metal, paper and more. Artists of any age can participate in this contest.

The top three winners in each category (students in kindergarten through 12th grade or adults who are 18 or older) will have their art displayed at the Great Tyler Cleanup on April 2.

At the cleanup event, they'll receive a certificate and a Brookshire’s gift card for $5, $10 or $20.