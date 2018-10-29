Halloween is a holiday kids look toward each year, hoping to fill their bags or buckets with sweet treats. However, Halloween is a time where parents and kids alike must be vigilant to ensure everyone has a safe and fun holiday.

First and foremost, while out trick-or-treating, kids should always have a chaperone going to each door with the children. If your child is trick-or-treating with a friends or a babysitter, make sure they have your number and you are available.

Kids should also wear some sort of reflective light or strip on their costume to make sure drivers can see them. This is particularly true if they are crossing a street.

It is always important that you never trick-or-treat at a house that you do not feel comfortable visiting, particularly if the light is off. Kids should always approach houses that is well-lit outside.

Texas is one of several states with a "No Candy" law, meaning sex offenders are barred from passing out candy on Halloween. The law also requires their lights to be off Halloween night. You can visit the Texas Sex Offender Registry if there are any offenders in your neighborhood.

Before your kids begin to chow down on their sweets, inspect the candy. Make sure it has not been opened and the packaging is not unusual. If you do find any opened or suspicious candy, throw it away.

