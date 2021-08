While closed, the district will conduct COVID-19 testing by appointment only.

KEMP, Texas — A fourth East Texas school district is closing its doors for the week due to COVID-19.

According to Kemp ISD, the district will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 25 - Friday, Aug. 27. School will resume Monday, Aug. 30.

High school extra-curricular activities will continue, but junior high events are canceled.

