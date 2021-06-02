Attorney General Ken Paxton files lawsuits against 4 East Texas school districts

However, Paxton is currently facing legal woes of his own.

TYLER, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed lawsuits against nine more school districts, including four in East Texas, due to mask mandates.

According to Paxton, he sued Diboll ISD, Longview ISD, Lufkin ISD and Paris ISD on Tuesday.

"There will be more to come as lawlessness continues across the state," Paxton said.

However, Paxton is currently facing legal woes of his own.

According to the Texas Tribune, Paxton is accused of persuading investors to buy stock in a technology firm without disclosing he would be compensated for it. He was a member of the Texas House at the time.