Kendra Scott store coming to Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler just in time for the holidays

According to the Kendra Scott website, a pop-up store will land in Tyler at The Village at Cumberland Park in Nov. 2020.

TYLER, Texas — A beloved Austin-based jewelry store is making its way to the Rose City.

The website states the pop-up shop will be open from Nov. 1, 2020 - May 31, 2021.

"We are a fashion-lifestyle brand of big dreams, colorful confidence and inspired design," the website states."Founded on family, fashion and philanthropy, we believe that our employees and customers are the heart and soul of our brand, and that giving back is the truest form of success."

The store is currently in the process of hiring. To apply, click here.