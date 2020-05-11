Kendra Scott to open Nov. 6 in Tyler

The store will celebrate their grand opening with an event to benefit People Attempting to Help (PATH).

TYLER, Texas — **The video above is from WWLTV, our New Orleans station.

A beloved Austin-based jewelry store is making is opening in the Rose City.

Kendra Scott will open a pop-up store Friday, Nov. 6 in Tyler at The Village at Cumberland Park.

The company's website states the pop-up shop will be through May 31, 2021.

"We are a fashion-lifestyle brand of big dreams, colorful confidence and inspired design," the website states."Founded on family, fashion and philanthropy, we believe that our employees and customers are the heart and soul of our brand, and that giving back is the truest form of success."

Store hours will be as follows:

Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

A grand opening celebration will be held Friday, from with People Attempting to Help (PATH) from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sips, sweets and shopping? Who doesn’t love that! Mention PATH at checkout and 20% of your purchase will go to help East Texans in need. PATH staff will be at the store to say "thank you" for your generosity and share more about how you can become a member of #TeamPATH.