Kennard man in custody for intoxication manslaughter after crashing into tree, killing passenger

The crash remains under investigation.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — A Kennard man was taken into custody for intoxication manslaughter after his passenger dies in a car crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded Sunday to the single-vehicle crash on FM 357, north of Apple Springs.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at around 2 a.m., a 2009 Dodge pickup was traveling north at an unsafe speed when the driver, identified as Blake Partain, 29, of Kennard, drove off the roadway to the right, then crossed back over the roadway and struck a tree. The pickup then caught on fire.

The passenger in the pickup, identified as 29-year-old Chelsea McBride, from Kennard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, DPS says Partain was intoxicated.