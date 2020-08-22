x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local

Sen. Rand Paul suggests cutting days for rural postal deliveries

The Kentucky Republican also said Congress should attach conditions to any infusion of federal money for post offices.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has suggested cutting the number of days rural America receives postal deliveries to help shore up the financially ailing U.S. Postal Service.

The Kentucky Republican also said Congress should attach conditions to any infusion of federal money for post offices. He says that includes reducing the postal service’s workforce. 

RELATED: Postal Service launches website with info on how to vote by mail

Paul pitched those changes Friday as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy appeared for a Senate committee hearing. 

RELATED: USPS delivery delays leave 82-year-old Houston man without heart medication for a week

Paul floated the idea of reducing mail delivery from six to five days weekly. He says that would save the postal service up to $1.5 billion. 

RELATED: Kentucky business owner expresses 'total disappointment' with USPS after shipping obstacles

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.