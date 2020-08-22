Sen. Rand Paul suggests cutting days for rural postal deliveries

The Kentucky Republican also said Congress should attach conditions to any infusion of federal money for post offices.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has suggested cutting the number of days rural America receives postal deliveries to help shore up the financially ailing U.S. Postal Service.

The Kentucky Republican also said Congress should attach conditions to any infusion of federal money for post offices. He says that includes reducing the postal service’s workforce.

Paul pitched those changes Friday as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy appeared for a Senate committee hearing.

Paul floated the idea of reducing mail delivery from six to five days weekly. He says that would save the postal service up to $1.5 billion.