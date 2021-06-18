Kerrville Police searching for 88-year-old man last seen on Friday

He was driving a 2013 silver Volkswagen Passat with License Plate DV5FGJ.

KERRVILLE, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Kerrville Police Department for Thomas Fox, 88, who was last seen on Friday, June 17.

Fox is described as white, 5’08”, weighing 175 lbs. He is bald with blue eyes. Fox was last seen wearing a blue and green Hawaiian shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Fox has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

He was last seen at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, June 17, at the 800 block of Guadalupe Street in Kerrville. He was driving a 2013 silver Volkswagen Passat with License Plate DV5FGJ.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.