STALLARD: Kerry Lane to take over as full-time AD at Pine Tree, Jason Bachman to step in as head football coach

Longview News-Journal sports editor Jack Stallard has announced Pine Tree head football coach Kerry Lane will step into the full-time athletic director role for the Pirates next season.

Stallard also reports Jason Bachman will take over as the head coach for the Pirates.

Lane was hired by Pine Tree as the head football coach and asst. athletic director in 2016, less than two weeks after the resignation of David Collins, who left the Pirates for Richardson Pearce.

Before taking over in Pine Tree, Lane spent four seasons as the passing game coordinator at Gilmer, where he helped lead the Buckeyes to a state title in 2014. During that season, Gilmer scored 950 points (the second most all-time in Texas high school football). He's also had stints at Waskom, Gladewater and Arp.

Bachman previously served as the Pirates' offensive coordinator and receivers coach.

He came to Pine Tree from Calvary (2010-2016) and Evangel (2008-2009).

Bachman played receiver in high school and won three state championships in 2001, 2002 and 2004.