COMING HOME: Kerry Strong named head boy's basketball coach at Spring Hill

LONGVIEW, Texas — "You're always 17 in your hometown." - Cross Canadian Ragweed

Well, that's not the case for Kerry Strong who has been named the boy's head basketball coach at Spring Hill High School.

Strong returns to his alma mater after a recent stint at Big Sandy High School where he led the boy's basketball team and taught history.

Strong's hiring was confirmed during the Spring Hill ISD board meeting on Monday. He will also teach World History and head up the high school girl's track program.

"When I got into teaching and coaching, I did it with the hopes that one day I would be able to have this job," Strong tells CBS19's Reagan Roy. "Honestly, I didn’t know if it would ever happen. God has blessed me to be a part of some outstanding programs, and I am glad He has now chosen me to be at Spring Hill.

Prior to Big Sandy, Strong also had coaching stops in Quitman, Ore City and Kilgore.

"It is very hard for me to say goodbye to Big Sandy," Strong said. "I have had some great teams and made lifelong friendships. It will always hold a special place."

In 2017, Strong was named the All-East Texas Coach of the Year by the Longview News-Journal. Two years later, he again earned the honor from the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

"There is a lot of work to do at Spring Hill, but I look forward to the opportunity and I am ready to get started," Strong said.