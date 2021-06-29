MUSIC OF YELLOWSTONE: Kevin Costner & Modern West to perform in East Texas

Kevin Costner and his band, Modern West, are only performing two shows in Texas and one happens to be in the Piney Woods!

Season ticket holders have first access to tickets for this event. If you want to become a new season ticket holder for season 2021-2022, you will have the ability to buy Kevin Costner & Modern West tickets before they go on sale to the public on July 19. Tickets will be $75 or $100. To access the season ticket holders' order form, click here. Please fill out the form and return to the Piney Woods Fine Arts Association by Monday, July 12.