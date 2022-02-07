Kevin Costner to speak at UT Tyler Cowan Center

An Evening with Kevin Costner will begin at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, and features a moderated talk with Costner sharing stories from his popular movies.

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center will mark its 25th anniversary with an event featuring Hollywood icon Kevin Costner.

“We are excited to finally announce the UT Tyler Cowan Center’s event of the season,” said Susan Thomae-Morphew, Cowan Center executive director. “And we are so pleased to welcome Hollywood’s incomparable Kevin Costner to help us celebrate our 25th anniversary.”

Cowan Center Circle members can purchase tickets beginning Feb. 21. Public tickets go on sale March 7. Tickets can be purchased 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cowan Center box office or online at cowancenter.org.

An actor, filmmaker and musician, Costner has earned two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, an Emmy Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. He is known for such blockbuster films as “The Untouchables,” “Tin Cup,” “Bull Durham,” “JKF,” “Open Range,” “Field of Dreams,” “The Bodyguard” and “Dances with Wolves.”

He currently stars in the popular television series, “Yellowstone.”

“This is a rare opportunity to see one of the most well-known A-list celebrities of our time. We invite you to come, walk the red carpet and share this extraordinary evening with us,” said Thomae-Morphew.

The Costner talk is part of a black-tie gala benefiting the Cowan Center Performance Excellence Endowment.

Other events of the evening will be a dinner and an auction of Cowan Center memorabilia.

Gala underwriters include Paul and Teresa Owen, John Soules Foods and Amy Faulconer.