TYLER, Texas — One Walmart in Tyler could be bringing in the popular fried chicken chain restaurant, KFC, to its location.

The city of Tyler issued a building permit for a project titled "KFC Walmart" at 450 S. Southeast Loop 323. The project has a value of $645,950, according to the city's permit website.

The permit system states that the KFC will be built within an existing space inside the Walmart.

You can read about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.