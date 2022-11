Scott Rice, who relaunched the AM station earlier this year, said the FM station at 94.1 is transmitting from the VeraBank building in downtown Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — KFRO launched its new FM station just before Thanksgiving, transmitting from Longview's tallest building.

Scott Rice, who relaunched the AM station earlier this year, said the FM station at 94.1 is transmitting from the VeraBank building in downtown Longview.

"From the top of that building, it reaches all of Longview," Rice said, adding that VeraBank is just about "dead center" in the city. The antenna is 180 feet high, he said.