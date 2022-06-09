Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping at San Antonio Walmart

"Just because she's yours doesn't mean I can't take her."

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested for attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old girl at a San Antonio Walmart on Monday, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old, Jessica Vega.

The affidavit states that the child's mother was grocery shopping at the Walmart when Vega grabbed the shopping cart where the child was sitting and started pushing the cart away from the mother and older sister.

According to the arrest affidavit, when Vega pushed the cart away, the child's mother screamed at Vega who continued to walk away, and the mother grabbed her child out of the cart.

The mother said Vega told her, "Just because she's yours doesn't mean I can't take her," the affidavit said. Vega then walked out of the store.