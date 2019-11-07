LONGVIEW, Texas — A symbol of fun in Longview will be closing its doors next month.

On Thursday, Kid's Station announced their last day in business would be Sunday, August 18.

The indoor entertainment center has been a hot spot for families in Longview since the 1990s.

The venue features tubes, slides arcade games and a full snack bar. The business also played host to numerous birthday parties throughout the years.

If you want to take a trip down memory lane or let the kiddos get some energy out before the doors close for good, Kid's Station will be open throughout the summer during normal hours until closing day.

Their hours of operation can be seen below:

Monday - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday -10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday - 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.