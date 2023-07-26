KidsView project helps ongoing storm recovery cleanup

“It’s hard to get everything that needs to be done, especially with all the trees down here,” said Marina Garcia.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The large pile of limbs that volunteers gathered and placed at the entrance to KidsView Playground on Tuesday showed more than the ongoing effect of strong storms that hit the Longview area in June.

It also showed the power and importance of the volunteers.

“It’s hard to get everything that needs to be done, especially with all the trees down here,” said Marina Garcia, recreation supervisor for the city of Longview’s Parks and Recreation Department.