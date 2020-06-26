Kiepersol adjusting to comply with Gov. Abbott's executive order

In alignment with Governor Abbott's executive order today, our The Grand Room at Kiepersol and Club House are open only for pick up of wine and spirits to go. The Grand Tasting Room will be open from 11 am -7 pm 7 days a week for to go (no spirits sales on Sunday). The Club House is open to members 11 am - 5 pm Monday through Saturday for wine and spirits to go. In addition, our Drive-Thru Winery at Kiepersol location on FM 344 is still open Monday through Friday 8 am - 5 pm for wine pick up without leaving your vehicle. The Restaurant is open for reservation only dine-in service and to-go pick up orders. Thank you for your flexibility and your support. We love you guys.