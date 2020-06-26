Kiepersol adjusting to comply with Gov. Abbott's executive order

BULLARD, Texas — Kiepersol will be temporarily adjusting their business model to comply with the executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday.
Kiepersol says they will open their Grand Room to accomodate drive-thru services. Patrons will be able to access the drive-thru seven days a week, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Customers will be able to pick up wine and all of their spirits.
The drive-thru at their corporate office will be open Monday-Friday, from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
"This is highly, highly frustrating," said owner Marnelle de Wet Durrett . "It hurts our staff, hurts our sales, it hurts our business. I thought we were finished with these issues, but clearly not."
The restaurant is open for reservation only dine-in services and to-go orders.
Gov. Abbott's executive order limits certain businesses and services as part of the state’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.
This decision comes as the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 and the number of hospitalizations have increased and the positivity rate in Texas increased above 10%, which the Governor previously stated would lead to further preventative action.
The order includes the following:
- All bars and similar establishments that receive more than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages are required to close at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 26. These businesses may remain open for delivery and take-out, including for alcoholic beverages, as authorized by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
- Beginning Monday, June 29, restaurants may remain open for dine-in service, but at a capacity not to exceed 50% of total listed indoor occupancy.
- Rafting and tubing businesses must close.
- Outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local governments, with certain exceptions.
"It doesn't make sense to lump wineries and distilleries in with bars," said Durrett. We are not a bar. We are not in the business of getting people intoxicated."
Read the full executive order here.