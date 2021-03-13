Christus, Kilgore groups plan new medical center at Laird Memorial Hospital site

Construction of the Center will be funded in part by a $2.5 million Economic Development Assistance Grant.

KILGORE, Texas — A new, state-of-the-art facility planned at the old Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital will provide more health care services and health education opportunities, officials said Friday.

Christus Good Shepherd, the Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Foundation, the City of Kilgore and Kilgore College will be collaborating on the development, to be called the Roy H. Laird Medical Center. The project includes new teaching and lab space for the college, as well as a potential expansion of Christus Good Shepherd’s footprint near the existing Emergency Center.

Construction of the Center will be funded in part by a $2.5 million Economic Development Assistance Grant, revenues from the Center, and funding from the Hospital Foundation, officials said.

“We embark on this next phase of health care for Kilgore, building on the strong foundation and lasting legacy of Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital.” Mayor Ronnie Spradlin said. “This new Center will establish a sustainable regional medical facility to support our community. When it is up and running, we’ll be able to recruit, train, and retain regional health care talent and create jobs that will provide family-supporting wages. The Laird family’s gift has benefitted the Kilgore community for four or more generations, and this project will ensure that their gift continues to bless Kilgore for countless generations to come.”