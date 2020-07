The spokesperson said the plan is for the branches to be re-opened on Tuesday.

Three banks in the Kilgore area have closed temporarily due to a COVID-19 concern.

Kilgore's branch of Verabank, located at 410 North Kilgore Street, is closed today (Monday), as are the branches at Lakeport and Tatum. A spokesperson for Verabank said it was for complete cleaning due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The spokesperson said the plan is for the branches to be re-opened on Tuesday.