Kilgore Christmas parade canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

KILGORE, Texas — This year’s Kilgore Christmas parade has been canceled amid concerns about recent increases in cases of COVID-19, according to the Kilgore Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber made the announcement today on its Facebook page in a post that said the scheduled Dec. 1 90th annual Christmas parade with the theme “Christmas in the Oil Patch” was canceled “due to our concern for the safety of our citizens, participants, and volunteers.”