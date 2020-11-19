Kilgore Christmas parade canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

KILGORE, Texas — This year’s Kilgore Christmas parade has been canceled amid concerns about recent increases in cases of COVID-19, according to the Kilgore Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber made the announcement today on its Facebook page in a post that said the scheduled Dec. 1 90th annual Christmas parade with the theme “Christmas in the Oil Patch” was canceled “due to our concern for the safety of our citizens, participants, and volunteers.”
Organizers made the decision after talking with officials, some past participants, sponsors and health professionals.
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.
RELATED: Junior League of Tyler cancels annual Mistletoe & Magic in-person holiday market due to COVID-19; will pivot to online events, shopping