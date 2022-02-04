Kilgore church rededicates historic pipe organ

“This is an important occasion in the life of our congregation,” said Rev. Will Wilson, First Presbyterian pastor

KILGORE, Texas — Congregants of many denominations gathered at First Presbyterian Church of Kilgore Sunday evening for one common goal: to lift up their voices in musical worship while celebrating the rededication of a historic Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ.

“Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” was a festival of hymns and church music held at First Presbyterian to officially celebrate the completion of extensive repairs to the church’s 1949 Aeolian-Skinner, Opus 1173 and the return of the organ to regular use in worship.

