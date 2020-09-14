Kilgore city council sets budget, tax rate

The spending plan includes $16.8 million in the general fund, down by $4 million from 2018-19 and a decline of $1.4 million from 2019-20.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore City Council members have unanimously approved a 2020-21 as well as an unchanged tax rate.

Several changes were made to the budget in an effort to keep the tax rate unchanged, said Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck. Due to various factors, including COVID-19, the city’s revenues were down.