Kilgore city manager, councilmember announce departures

"Not at all. The rumor is that I'm leaving for some other job," Selleck said.

KILGORE, Texas — After eight and a half years in Kilgore's top post, City Manager Josh Selleck aims to depart local government soon to pursue new business ventures, and a longtime council member will step down at the same time in order to enable his successor to join the search for a new chief executive.

Council members have already hired a municipal headhunting firm to find candidates for the Selleck's head position at City Hall, and the timeline aims to have it filled by the end of the year. In the meantime, Selleck intends to stay in his post as long as necessary to ensure an effective transition and has no plans to move away from Kilgore.

