Kilgore City Pool temporarily closing after 'a couple of' positive COVID-19 tests

Credit: Kilgore City Pool

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore City Pool is temporarily closing after "a couple of" positive COVID-19 tests.

Officials are asking for the public to monitor the pool's Facebook page and the City of Kilgore website for a reopening date.

"We are taking this time to isolate our staff in accordance with CDC guidelines and to sanitize our facility," a post to the Kilgore City Pool Facebook said.

