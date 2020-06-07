Kilgore City Pool temporarily closing after 'a couple of' positive COVID-19 tests

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore City Pool is temporarily closing after "a couple of" positive COVID-19 tests.
Officials are asking for the public to monitor the pool's Facebook page and the City of Kilgore website for a reopening date.
"We are taking this time to isolate our staff in accordance with CDC guidelines and to sanitize our facility," a post to the Kilgore City Pool Facebook said.
RELATED: LIST: Which East Texas law enforcement offices, counties will enforce mask mandate and which ones won't