KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore City Pool announced it will not reopen for the remainder of this summer season.

On July 6, the Kilgore City Pool temporarily closed after two lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19.

"After considerable consideration of many factors including the limited time left in the season, low bather use, and current COVID activity, we have decided to suspend the operation of the Kilgore City Pool until next season."