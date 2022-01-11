Kilgore College accepting applications for board of trustees seat

The appointment will fill the vacant seat of Larry Woodfin who is retiring from board service.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College is accepting applications until 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, for one board appointment to fill the vacant seat of Larry Woodfin who is retiring from board service.

Woodfin represents the North Zone, Voting Unit #2, Place 5. The remainder of the term for this seat lasts until May of 2023 when a regular election will be held for that seat.

Voting Unit No. 2 includes Gladewater, White Oak and Sabine independent school districts.

Applicants for the seat will be reviewed by a board subcommittee that will recommend an appointment for consideration by the full board.

According to board bylaws, “any vacancy occurring on the KC Board of Trustees through death, resignation or otherwise, shall be filled by a special election ordered by the board or by appointment by resolution or order of the board. Appointees will serve until the next regular election.”

Each member of the board must be a resident, qualified voter of the district and must take the proper oath of office before taking up duties of the board.

Anyone interested in being appointed to serve in this vacant board seat may request an application from Karen Scibona, located in Office 100 on the first floor of the Stewart H. McLaurin Administration Building on the Kilgore campus.

Office hours are 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 - 5 p.m. Monday - Thursday; and 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 - 3:45 p.m. on Fridays.